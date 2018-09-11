West Coast grocer Sprouts Farmers Market coming to Northern Virginia

The D.C. area’s first Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store is coming to Herndon. The Phoenix-based natural and organic grocer has been expanding east for the past several years, and opened two stores in Maryland — one…

The Phoenix-based natural and organic grocer has been expanding east for the past several years, and opened two stores in Maryland — one in Towson and another in Ellicott City — within the past year.

Now, it is taking over part of a former Kmart big box store at Herndon Centre. Owner Sterling Organization plans to divide the store at 494 Elden St. into a 30,919-square-foot Sprouts, a 39,806-square-foot LA Fitness gym, and 13,670 square feet of other retail space, according to a call for contractors published on a construction leads website.

Renderings of the project on Sterling Org.’s website show both tenants, as well as a Mod Pizza restaurant as part of the development.

A representative for Sterling Org. declined to comment for this story, citing confidentiality agreements. A representative for Sprouts said it had not announced a Herndon store.

The addition of Sprouts to the shopping…