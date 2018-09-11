202
West Coast grocer Sprouts Farmers Market coming to Northern Virginia

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 11, 2018 2:40 pm 09/11/2018 02:40pm
The D.C. area’s first Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store is coming to Herndon. 

The Phoenix-based natural and organic grocer has been expanding east for the past several years, and opened two stores in Maryland — one in Towson and another in Ellicott City — within the past year. 

Now, it is taking over part of a former Kmart big box store at Herndon Centre. Owner Sterling Organization plans to divide the store at 494 Elden St. into a 30,919-square-foot Sprouts, a 39,806-square-foot LA Fitness gym, and 13,670 square feet of other retail space, according to a call for contractors published on a construction leads website. 

Renderings of the project on Sterling Org.’s website show both tenants, as well as a Mod Pizza restaurant as part of the development. 

A representative for Sterling Org. declined to comment for this story, citing confidentiality agreements. A representative for Sprouts said it had not announced a Herndon store. 

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
