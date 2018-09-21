Wendy’s to return and Costco to add gas pumps. It’s the most Route 1 story ever.

Celebrate, students of West Potomac High: Wendy’s is coming back. The Wendy’s at 6399 Richmond Highway, in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, closed in 2017 to clear the way for a multifamily development. Tears…

Celebrate, students of West Potomac High: Wendy’s is coming back.

The Wendy’s at 6399 Richmond Highway, in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, closed in 2017 to clear the way for a multifamily development. Tears were shed. Many a Frosty went unconsumed.

But the fast-food joint will, apparently, make a triumphant return, and quite nearby. Overland, Kansas-based NPC Quality Burgers Inc. has submitted plans to build a 2,640-square-foot fast-food restaurant with drive-thru at 6700 Richmond Highway in the Beacon Mall Shopping Center, across Route 1 from the former location. The restaurant, which will consume a small portion of the shopping center parking lot next to Famous Dave’s, will have 55 seats inside and 12 on an outdoor patio.

“The new restaurant will fill a community need created by the recent closure of a similarly branded restaurant,” per the statement of justification filed with the application. “High quality architecture is proposed” for the one-story building…