202
Home » Latest News » WeDC Fest is in…

WeDC Fest is in the books: What worked and what didn’t in the first year

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 28, 2018 4:22 pm 09/28/2018 04:22pm
Share

The inaugural WeDC Fest didn’t draw the crowds that organizers expected, but it may be a good down payment for a festival that could eventually evolve into an event reminiscent of Austin’s megapopular South by Southwest.

By day two of the three-day festival that began Wednesday, organizers were already lamenting attendance at the free event, which was expected to attract up to 3,000. Attendance figures won’t be in until next week, but as of Thursday and early Friday, it was clear that there were plenty of empty chairs at panel sessions held at the National Building Museum, National Union Building and Pepco Edison Place Gallery.

WeDC Fest featured 150 speakers who discussed everything from economic development and technology to health care and the concept of smart cities. District officials hope the WeDC Fest will one day become similar to South by Southwest, a global event in Austin that draws entrepreneurs and thousands of attendees from across the world.

Keith Sellars, president and…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500