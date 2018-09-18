202
Viewpoint: Why we need HQ2 — the local economy isn’t as strong as you think

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 18, 2018 5:00 am 09/18/2018 05:00am
The D.C. metro area is a consistent favorite to land Amazon’s second headquarters, dubbed HQ2, a historic project promising to bring 50,000 high-paying jobs and $5 billion in investment to the region.

If the D.C. region is chosen, the designation would come with great local excitement and immense scrutiny. To date, Amazon’s yearlong search for a second headquarters has drawn withering criticism, from the lack of transparency on what may result in record-breaking subsidies funneled to a massive company, to accusations that Amazon is using the competition to amass invaluable market information from cities when it has already made its choice. Further, some D.C.-area residents are publicly skeptical that attracting Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) would be a good thing, citing concerns about gentrification, affordable housing and traffic congestion.

With HQ2 now a very real prospect for the D.C. metropolitan area, it’s time to shift the scrutiny from the national process to its merits for this…

