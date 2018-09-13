Expert Insight: When it comes to office space, just how agile are you?

A rapidly shifting business landscape demands new ways of thinking, especially when it comes to making real estate decisions. For occupiers looking to incorporate agile strategies into their real estate portfolio, there are many important considerations…

First, fuse business goals with real estate needs: Agility demands engagement with mission and goals. Understanding long-range objectives and asking the right questions are critical. How will your sector or industry evolve? Will products, services and outputs change? And what are the forces that drive that change? Will those be altered as well? How far out can you predict the future? The responses shape the responsive real estate footprint.

Focus on the employee experience: A consumer mindset is changing business interactions in an organic way, so users demand more from the places where they spend even more time than they do in their own homes. The employee experience is front and center. The…