Viewpoint: Here’s how to make our region economically inclusive

The historic challenge to creating inclusive economic growth in this region has been getting Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia to work as one. Fortunately, this is changing.

For the first time in decades, leaders from the business community and across geographic and political boundaries have a shared vision for growing the regional economy. And the prospect of becoming home to Amazon’s second headquarters has injected a greater sense of energy and unity to meaningfully address issues like transportation, housing and job preparedness.

As one of the country’s fastest growing regions, this is a pivotal moment in time for Greater Washington. The public and nonprofit sectors will continue to play vital roles, but the business community must do more. Just last week, we brought together our philanthropic partners in DC at the Halcyon House to discuss our collective role in addressing community challenges.

We, the business community must step up to ensure the significant amount of…