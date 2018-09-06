Viewpoint: Beware the perils of cultural, unconscious bias

Being selected by the Washington Business Journal as a 40 Under 40 honoree for 2018 was a tremendous honor, so imagine my shock when I discovered that another Asian-American woman’s picture was used in the…

Being selected by the Washington Business Journal as a 40 Under 40 honoree for 2018 was a tremendous honor, so imagine my shock when I discovered that another Asian-American woman’s picture was used in the article instead of my own.

When I opened Bridge Partners’ D.C. office last year, I was excited to join an organization focused on recruiting diverse executives. Our placements at the executive level are over 75 percent people of color. To be recognized by the WBJ for the impact we were making on diversity and inclusion at the highest leadership levels was extremely gratifying.

When I clicked on the published article and found the picture of another Asian-American female staring back at me, my first reaction was naturally disappointment. I was quick to dismiss it as “mistakes happen.” But as it began to sink in, I started to consider the experience as a diversity and inclusion professional.

The editors explained they had two photos in the system labeled with the same last name…