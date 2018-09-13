Viewpoint: Amazon HQ2 news could come at right time

From the steps of Richmond’s St. John’s Church where Patrick Henry declared “give me liberty, or give me death,” to Baltimore’s Fort McHenry where Francis Scott Key famously penned the words to the “Star-Spangled Banner,”…

From the steps of Richmond’s St. John’s Church where Patrick Henry declared “give me liberty, or give me death,” to Baltimore’s Fort McHenry where Francis Scott Key famously penned the words to the “Star-Spangled Banner,” the sacred ground of the capital region boasts some of the greatest stories of American ingenuity and aspiration. For two centuries, these 150 miles of land surrounding the Capitol Dome and on down to the Chesapeake Bay have been the cornerstone of the greatest experiment in democracy that created a government for the people, by the people.

Unlike other parts of our country, the federal government has been the core of the capital region economy, employing more than 340,000 people from Baltimore to Richmond, 12 times more than Seattle and five times more than New York. But the capital region economy is more than just government. It has the most educated and diverse workforce in the country, serves as headquarters for 53 companies from the Fortune 1000, and…