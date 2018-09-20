In a job that has no ordinary day, 2018 was no ordinary year for Valerie Camillo, chief revenue and marketing officer for the Washington Nationals. As the executive in charge of overseeing revenue generation, corporate…

As the executive in charge of overseeing revenue generation, corporate sponsorships, non-gameday events and all the marketing for the D.C.-based MLB team, Camillo had her work cut out for her as the Nationals hosted the 2018 MLB All-Star Game in July.

Camillo says the game was a chance for the team and city to show off the development renaissance taking place near the stadium along the Anacostia.

“Fans who visited Nationals Park two or more years ago will comment how astonished and delighted they are by all the new options for dining, retail, and entertainment,” Camillo says.

It was also a chance to show off the Nats organization, which brought in $304 million in revenue in 2017, according to Forbes.

While the current baseball season is winding down, Camillo’s busiest time of the year is from January through opening day, when…