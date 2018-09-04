United Therapeutics strikes nine-figure deal to commercialize new form of drug delivery

Silver Spring-based United Therapeutics Corp. announced Tuesday that it will pay a California company $95 million to develop a new form and delivery method of its flagship Remodulin drug to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. United…

Silver Spring-based United Therapeutics Corp. announced Tuesday that it will pay a California company $95 million to develop a new form and delivery method of its flagship Remodulin drug to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) is licensing a dry powder formulation of treprostinil, the active ingredient in Remodulin, in development by MannKind Corp. (NASDAQ: MNKD). The system is currently in the clinical trials stage.

The deal will expand the delivery methods for Remodulin, now available in intravenous, injectable and oral forms.

United Therapeutics will be responsible for the global development, regulatory and commercial activities of the drug’s new form.

Westlake Village, California-based MannKind will manufacture clinical supplies and initial commercial supplies out of its Danbury, Connecticut, plant, while United Therapeutics will manufacture long-term commercial supplies of the product.

The deal provides for a $45 million upfront payment to…