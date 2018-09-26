United Therapeutics, Martine Rothblatt’s daughter sued for sexual harassment

A former employee of United Therapeutics Corp. has sued the company and Jenesis Rothblatt, a senior executive and the daughter of CEO Martine Rothblatt, for sexual harassment, sex discrimination and a hostile work environment. The…

A former employee of United Therapeutics Corp. has sued the company and Jenesis Rothblatt, a senior executive and the daughter of CEO Martine Rothblatt, for sexual harassment, sex discrimination and a hostile work environment.

The suit, filed Sept. 21 in the U.S. District Court for Maryland, also alleges Martine Rothblatt and two other employees — Shola Oyewole, chief information officer, and Robert Daye, senior manager of the office of the chairman — aided and abetted the discrimination.

The lawsuit, filed by an unnamed plaintiff referred to as “John Doe,” said he was subjected to repeated unwelcome requests for sex by Jenesis Rothblatt. He is seeking unspecified damages, including punitive and compensatory, and attorney’s fees.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) declined to comment through a spokesman. The company has not yet filed a response to the complaint. It has 21 days from the day the suit was filed to do so.

The plaintiff’s lawsuit alleges that Jenesis Rothblatt, the…