Under Armour taps new executives to lead marketing, engineering

Two new executives are joining Under Armour Inc. as the Baltimore sportswear maker looks to fill out its senior management team. Alessandro de Pestel, previously an executive vice president at Tommy Hilfiger, has been named…

Two new executives are joining Under Armour Inc. as the Baltimore sportswear maker looks to fill out its senior management team.

Alessandro de Pestel, previously an executive vice president at Tommy Hilfiger, has been named chief marketing officer.

Ann Funai, who was chief technology officer at Austin, Texas-based PeopleAdmin, has been tapped as senior vice president of engineering.

The hires come after Under Armour has reshuffled its team and seen a slew of departures since bringing Patrik Frisk on board as president in July 2017.

de Pestel will work out of Under Armour’s headquarters in Baltimore and report directly to Frisk. In his role, de Pestel will lead all aspects of Under Armour’s global brand marketing strategy. He fills the position that used to be held by Andy Donkin, who departed in November. More recently Adrienne Lofton, who used to be senior vice president of global brand management, left the company in July.

Funai will be responsible for overseeing Under Armour’s…