U.S. cloud computing costs could soar under Trump’s proposed tariffs, report says

Under President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs, cloud computing may become more expensive, which could hurt cloud providers — such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) , Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) — as well as small businesses that depend on cloud services, according to a new report.

The report released Tuesday by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation found that the cost of several key pieces of Chinese-imported hardware, such as cables and metal fittings, that make cloud computing possible will increase under the proposed tariffs. Those rising costs mean that providing cloud computing services will become more expensive for cloud providers who will pass along a significant portion of those costs to customers.

“If you’re a small business, either your costs are going to go up, or you’re going to have to consume fewer cloud computing services,” said Stephen Ezell, vice president of global innovation policy at the ITIF and author of the report.

