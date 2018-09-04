U.S. Bancorp subsidiary acquires Ashburn fintech company

A subsidiary of Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp has acquired Ashburn financial services company Electronic Transaction Systems Corp., which specializes in processing credit card transactions. Elavon, a global processor of credit card transactions, is looking to integrate…

A subsidiary of Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp has acquired Ashburn financial services company Electronic Transaction Systems Corp., which specializes in processing credit card transactions.

Elavon, a global processor of credit card transactions, is looking to integrate payment processing into software created by ETS, providing businesses safer and easier access to Elavon’s services.

The deal’s terms were not disclosed.

ETS, which has offices in Germany, Canada and Ireland, was founded in 1994 and has between 51-200 employees, according to the company’s LinkedIn page, which has about 43 registered employees.

Dana Stone, a spokesperson for U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB), said the ETS headquarters and offices will remain intact and the company’s leadership will join Elavon. ETS is led by CEO Ed Vaughan.

Elavon announced in April plans to expand its Atlanta headquarters to further expand its Integrated Payments and eCommerce businesses, creating nearly 200 jobs over the next three years…