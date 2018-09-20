202
Home » Latest News » Two former Md. governors…

Two former Md. governors talked partisan politics. It didn’t turn into a fight

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 20, 2018 3:00 pm 09/20/2018 03:00pm
Share

Democrats and Republicans seem to disagree on everything these days. It’s hard for them to have a discussion about any topic without demonizing each other.

So a discussion about politics and the impact on Maryland’s business climate between two governors from each party doesn’t sound like it would be very productive idea. But that’s exactly what happened on Thursday when former governors Parris Glendening, a Democrat, and Robert Ehrlich, a Republican, took their “traveling road show of governors” to the Maryland Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Policy Conference.

The two former politicians reminisced on the past and painted a murky picture about the current state of politics — but they didn’t throw any punches or end up calling each other any names. They acknowledged it’s easier for them to have an “honest conversation” because they are no longer in power.

Glendening and Ehrlich unsurprisingly disagree on specific issues — raising the minimum wage is a big one — but they generally…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500