Trump International Hotel keeps its liquor license. But President Trump’s character may be a question for the ABC board in 2019.

The Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue NW will keep its liquor license, at least for now.

D.C.’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board on Wednesday declined to hold a hearing on a complaint filed by attorney Joshua Levy on behalf of seven individuals who argued that President Donald Trump is the “true and actual owner” of the hotel and lacks the “good character” required to hold a liquor license in the nation’s capital.

Generally, the board said, the good character question is reviewed before issuing, transferring or renewing a license. The board said in a statement that it “does not agree with the assumption that a character and fitness review may be initiated at any time.”

In a statement, the ABC board noted that “all license holders in the District are required to apply for renewal of their licenses by March 31, 2019 if they seek to retain them,” meaning this issue will likely come up again next year. Or before, if Harris asks the board to reconsider,…