This New York startup has some big D.C. backing — and it just raised a new round

Snap Style Inc. may be a New York startup, but it has strong D.C. backing — and it’s just raised more than $3.8 million, according to a new Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The company, known mostly as the brand “Snap+Style,” began as an app that allows people to snap a picture of an article of clothing and then get advice on additional clothes that would match. But Snap+Style Business has become a more complex software platform that allows companies to personalize communication with their customers and drive additional sales, and has recently nabbed the attention of plus-sized clothing company Eloquii.

The total offering amount is $4.2 million, according to the filing. The company previously raised at least $5.1 million in funding in 2016, according to past SEC filings.

The company was unable to comment as of press time.

The startup, founded in 2013, counts among its backers Monumental Sports & Entertainment Vice Chairman Raul Fernandez, who also serves as chairman at…