These new jobs at Under Armour will allow you to work with Stephen Curry

If you have at least a decade of marketing experience and want to spend time hanging out with NBA star Stephen Curry, Under Armour has the job for you.

Under Armour posted two jobs last month focused solely on helping the Baltimore sportswear maker further develop the brand for one its biggest endorsers: a head of marketing and a general manager.

Curry signed a deal with Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) in 2013 before he rose to national stardom. Since then, he and his Golden State Warriors have taken over the NBA. Curry has been awarded two NBA Most Valuable Player trophies and he and his Warriors have won three championships. His popularity helped propel the growth of Under Armour’s footwear business. Curry’s deal is good through 2024.

The general manager will focus on growing the brand, creating demand and driving sales across Under Armour’s wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. The person hired for the position will be the internal leader for the team dedicated to working on Curry…