These brothers run a personal training business. And it’s fueling their next venture.

Bary and Muhssin El-Yacoubi want to help people get moving — without going anywhere.

The local brothers are rolling out Send Me A Trainer, a marketplace that connects users with athletic trainers who make house calls. It’s the sequel to their in-home personal training business, Bounce Fitness, which they’ve been operating for a decade. And they contend their new app-based startup will more easily scale in a rapidly changing health space.

“Send Me A Trainer is really a product of all of the feedback that we’ve gotten from clients and trainers over the years, as well as the industry trends that we’re seeing in fitness and, also, the updates in technology of how the business needs to reinvent itself to be relevant for the next decade,” said Muhssin, the company’s chief financial officer, who has a background in private equity.

The Tysons-based company launched its beta app a few weeks ago. The co-founders’ plan? Start in Greater Washington with the network they’ve built…