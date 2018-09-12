There’s a new arrival to Loudoun County’s crowded data center market

Aligned Energy Holdings LLC is the latest data center developer to find its way to Loudoun County, announcing plans for 180-megawatt campus across 26 acres in Ashburn. The campus, at 22001 Loudoun County Parkway, will…

Aligned Energy Holdings LLC is the latest data center developer to find its way to Loudoun County, announcing plans for 180-megawatt campus across 26 acres in Ashburn.

The campus, at 22001 Loudoun County Parkway, will offer approximately 880,000 square feet of expandable space, according to a press release, and will draw power from two on-site substations.

The project will be constructed in phases. First is a 370,000-square-foot, 80-megawatt data center and the second a 510,000-square-foot, 100-megawatt facility. Construction is expected to be completed in 2019.

Danbury, Connecticut-based Aligned Energy said the Ashburn campus is a strategic addition to its existing portfolio of data centers in Dallas, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. Loudoun County is home to 10.5 million square feet of operational of data centers and is among the biggest data center markets on earth.

“Our new Ashburn data center campus addresses the needs of cloud providers and hyperscalers that demand a highly dynamic,…