The St. James opens Saturday. We take you inside the region’s largest sports and entertainment center.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 12, 2018 3:11 pm 09/12/2018 03:11pm
The St. James, the region’s largest indoor multiuse sports complex, opens Saturday — a half decade in the making.

Sitting on 20 acres at 6805 Industrial Road, the 450,000-square-foot sports, entertainment and wellness complex has drawn attention for its many uses: the 160-yard turf field with 65-foot-high ceiling, twin ice rinks for hockey and figure skating, climbing wall, basketball and volleyball court house, squash and indoor golf center, batting cages, active entertainment center, Olympic-sized pool, gymnastics room and a fitness center. And that’s maybe half of it.

Visitors will be able to access most of St. James’ offerings come Saturday, but there are exceptions.

For example, the restaurant Vim and Victor, a concept from celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn, is expected to open in four to six weeks, per The St. James General Manager Rob Kram. Vim and Victor will feature communal dining with indoor and outdoor seating, a market café and full bar with St. James-tailored cocktails.…

