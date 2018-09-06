The Rockville startup that lost out on Mark Cuban’s ‘Shark Tank’ deal is taking on childhood obesity

Ben Young and Greg Coleman had their 15 minutes of fame when they shook hands with Mark Cuban on ABC’s “Shark Tank.” Then they had another moment in the spotlight, when that deal fell through.…

More than two years later, the co-founders of Rockville-based Nexercise Inc. and creators of its Sworkit fitness app are shining their own spotlight on childhood obesity — and they’re leveraging their success to fight it.

The entrepreneurs have unveiled the “Sworkit Youth Initiative,” making the app’s instructional fitness classes free to all students in kindergarten through high school. They kicked off the launch Aug. 28 at the Excel Academy in D.C., hoping their catalogue of video workout routines will engage more kids across the country in exercise.

The idea has simmered for years, but when the Sworkit app became a subscription-only service earlier this year ($29.99 per quarter or $79.99 per year), teachers started requesting classroom access at a lower cost. That, paired with…