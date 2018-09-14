202
The future of commercial real estate in Greater Washington

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 14, 2018 5:00 am 09/14/2018 05:00am
The local office market is changing in ways — big and small — that shift how we all work and play. 

Check out all of the other content from our special Future of Commercial Real Estate issue:

COVER STORY: Did you get the memo? Office spaces don’t really feel like office spaces anymore
PEOPLE TO KNOW: Meet three architects 
Q&A: Yolanda Cole, Hickok Cole
FEATURE: Where D.C.’s rooftops are headed
FEATURE: The next building standard
PEOPLE TO KNOW: Meet three brokers
EXPERT INSIGHT: The state of Class B space
EXPERT INSIGHT: How to be agile
ASK THE EXPERTS: Truly innovative ideas for office space
LIST EXTRA: Meet the brokerage chiefs
EXECUTIVE PROFILE: Ellis Carr, Capital Impact Partners 

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

