The Florida Avenue Exxon has been sold. The new owner is assembling lots for something big.

An affiliate of the Ronald D. Paul Cos. has sold the Exxon station at 1 Florida Ave. NE to the owner of an adjoining property, who is expected to redevelop its assemblage into apartments over retail.

One Florida Acquisition LLC, an affiliate of Aria Development Group, paid $25.5 million for the 25,000-square-foot station property at the corner of Florida Avenue and North Capitol Street NE. The Ronald D. Paul Cos. had previously planned to redevelop the lot as a 230,000-square-foot apartment building over 7,500 square feet of retail, according to the NoMa Business Improvement District.

Ron Paul, the company’s president, declined to comment.

In February 2016, Aria paid $11 million for roughly a third of an acre covering 18-24 P St. NE and 21-27 Florida Ave. NE, immediately adjacent to the Exxon on the border of Truxton Circle and NoMa. At the time, Aria, which has offices in New York City and Miami, said it would construct 150-200 units over retail. With the larger property, now roughly…