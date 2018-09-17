The Air Force wants to grow to a size not seen since the Cold War, in part by buying faster and smarter

U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson wants to increase the service branch’s size to a level not seen since the Cold War, and as part of that buildup she’s also pushing the Air Force to…

That’s promising news for Greater Washington government contractors bidding to aid the Pentagon in executing on a new national defense strategy designed to beat back so-called “near-peer competitors” — Russia and China, specifically — after a sustained period of the erosion of U.S. military might.

Wilson detailed her plans to increase the Air Force’s operational squadrons from 312 to 386 by 2030 in a keynote speech Monday morning at the Air Force Association’s annual Air, Space and Cyber Conference, held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor.

Just last week, Russia held military exercises involving 300,000 troops and 1,000 aircraft — its largest mobilization since the height of the Cold War due to tense international relations.…