Ted Leonsis sells Georgetown condo for $2.65M

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 19, 2018 11:35 am 09/19/2018 11:35am
Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis sold his Georgetown condominium for $2.65 million in a sale that closed at the end of August.

The unit is a part of Wormley Row, an old schoolhouse that was converted into luxury condos and townhouses in 2008. Leonsis originally purchased the condo for $2.6 million in 2009, according to public records. It was listed for $3.2 million when it went on the market in April.

Smith and Julia Yewell purchased the 2,500-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo at 3329 Prospect St. NW, which also boasts 11-foot ceilings, two garage spaces, an eat-in kitchen and a large living room with a gas fireplace, according to DC Condo Boutique. The Yewells are co-founders of Welocalize, a Frederick, Maryland-based communications firm with offices all over the world.

The condo also requires monthly dues of $2,223 to the homeowners association.

Wormley Row was built in the late 1800s as a school for black students and stayed open until the 1950s, according

