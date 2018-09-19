Ted Leonsis sells Georgetown condo for $2.65M

Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis sold his Georgetown condominium for $2.65 million in a sale that closed at the end of August. The unit is a part of Wormley Row, an old schoolhouse…

The unit is a part of Wormley Row, an old schoolhouse that was converted into luxury condos and townhouses in 2008. Leonsis originally purchased the condo for $2.6 million in 2009, according to public records. It was listed for $3.2 million when it went on the market in April.

Smith and Julia Yewell purchased the 2,500-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo at 3329 Prospect St. NW, which also boasts 11-foot ceilings, two garage spaces, an eat-in kitchen and a large living room with a gas fireplace, according to DC Condo Boutique. The Yewells are co-founders of Welocalize, a Frederick, Maryland-based communications firm with offices all over the world.

The condo also requires monthly dues of $2,223 to the homeowners association.

Wormley Row was built in the late 1800s as a school for black students and stayed open until the 1950s, according…