Takoma apartment building sells for $50.6M

Developers FCP and Level 2 Development have sold Takoma Central, a 150-unit apartment building near the Takoma Park Metro station, for $50.6 million.

The buyers are a joint venture between D.C.-based Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Chevy Chase-based Artemis Real Estate Partners.

The project, which the developers unveiled in 2015, includes one- and two-bedroom apartments atop 9,000 square feet of retail, anchored by Busboys & Poets. Other retail tenants at the site, at 235 Carroll St. NW, include a Yoga Heights studio and S&A Beads.

Busboys & Poets signed onto the building in 2013 with 6,500 square feet, saying at the time that Takoma Park had been on its wish list for a while. “A lot of our community lives in Takoma. It’s a great little town,” owner Andy Shallal told us in 2014.

When the developers embarked on the project in 2012, they estimated the total project’s costs at $35 million.

Dave Nachison and Brenden Flood of Eastdil represented FCP and Level 2. The Bozzuto Group had…