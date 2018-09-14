Take a look inside the new entertainment and sports arena at St. Elizabeths

The first major piece of the redevelopment of St. Elizabeths East in D.C.’s Ward 8 is finally here. When the $69 million entertainment and sports arena designed by Rossetti and Michael Marshall Design opens Sept.…

The first major piece of the redevelopment of St. Elizabeths East in D.C.’s Ward 8 is finally here.

When the $69 million entertainment and sports arena designed by Rossetti and Michael Marshall Design opens Sept. 22, it will be the first large-scale construction project to be completed on the 183-acre campus in decades. Though private development projects have been planned for the campus for some time, it was the arena — a partnership between the city, conventions and sports authority Events D.C. and Wizards and Mystics owner Monumental Sports — that served as a catalyst for much of the other activity.

Red Brick LMD and Gragg Cardona Partners started pre-construction work earlier this year to convert 14 of the former mental hospital buildings surrounding the new arena into 252 residential units that are expected to open in 2020. Another parcel across from the arena, known to city planners as Parcel 15, is currently out for a request for proposals to be developed into a mixed-use…