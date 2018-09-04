Stokes, Schenck and Schrider selected to national list of influential finance executives

Todd Stokes of Baker Tilly, James Schenck of Pentagon Federal Credit Union and Daniel Schrider of Sandy Spring Bank have been selected to a national list of notable financial executives. The Business Journals’ Influencers: Finance…

Todd Stokes of Baker Tilly, James Schenck of Pentagon Federal Credit Union and Daniel Schrider of Sandy Spring Bank have been selected to a national list of notable financial executives.

The Business Journals’ Influencers: Finance spotlights 100 executives who are having an impact on business being done in communities across the nation.

These 100 executives represent both large, nationally known lenders as well as smaller, community based institutions. The group also includes entrepreneurial investors and the financials stewards who work on behalf of businesses nationwide as chief financial officers.

Click here to download the full list of 100 executives featured in Influencers: Finance.

Some are long-tenured executives while others have found success relatively early in their careers. And while some might be familiar industry names and others less so, as a group nationally, these individuals are having an impact on matters of business and finance in myriad areas.

Stokes, Baker…