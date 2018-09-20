202
Home » Latest News » Stephanie Landrum

Stephanie Landrum

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 20, 2018 7:00 pm 09/20/2018 07:00pm
Share

Stephanie Landrum knows Alexandria. It’s where she grew up, and it’s where she returned after college.

The city native spent six years working for a small community development organization before she became deputy director at the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership. Thirteen years later, she’s leading the $2.4 million organization, a public-private partnership funded by the city of Alexandria and led by an independent board of directors — the only woman to lead one of the region’s 10 biggest economic development agencies.

One of her first projects — working with Jill Erber as she was trying to open her first location of Cheesetique — remains an exemplar of her role beyond the typical focus on attraction and retention: helping small business owners as they’re starting to sprout.

That’s something she continues to prioritize, namely in starting Capitol Post in 2013. She led the effort to establish the nonprofit as an incubator for military veteran entrepreneurs…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500