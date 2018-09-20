Stephanie Landrum knows Alexandria. It’s where she grew up, and it’s where she returned after college. The city native spent six years working for a small community development organization before she became deputy director at…

Stephanie Landrum knows Alexandria. It’s where she grew up, and it’s where she returned after college.

The city native spent six years working for a small community development organization before she became deputy director at the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership. Thirteen years later, she’s leading the $2.4 million organization, a public-private partnership funded by the city of Alexandria and led by an independent board of directors — the only woman to lead one of the region’s 10 biggest economic development agencies.

One of her first projects — working with Jill Erber as she was trying to open her first location of Cheesetique — remains an exemplar of her role beyond the typical focus on attraction and retention: helping small business owners as they’re starting to sprout.

That’s something she continues to prioritize, namely in starting Capitol Post in 2013. She led the effort to establish the nonprofit as an incubator for military veteran entrepreneurs…