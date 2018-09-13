Startup of the week: Meet Liquid Integrity

When Mick Nardelli and Nahem Simon attended a D.C. beer festival a few years ago, they noticed people using (read: wasting) beer to rinse their glasses between tastes — and quickly discovered no portable cleaning…

The invention, InstaRinse, led them to forming their business, Liquid Integrity. The product hit an early home-run with homebrewers, but now the co-founders are eyeing another channel: distributors.

What is InstaRinse, exactly? A portable glass rinser. It squirts water into the cup, to clean any remaining liquid from the previous drink it held. It’s targeted to festivals and tastings, so the taste intended by brewers, distillers and winemakers is preserved, not complicated by residual flavors. Liquid Integrity started selling the product — now patented and trademarked — in April 2017, and has since sold more than 1,000, largely to homebrewers clubs and at competitions, but also Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., the Brewers Association…