SparkLabs Group chooses D.C. for global cybersecurity and blockchain accelerator

Asia’s largest startup accelerator group is touching down on U.S. soil for the first time, and wasting no time setting up in the nation’s capital.

SparkLabs Group, a network of accelerators and venture capital funds with programs in Korea, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Oman and Australia, is launching a D.C.-based global accelerator program focused on cybersecurity and blockchain technology.

SparkLabs Cybersecurity + Blockchain will be led by two seasoned entrepreneurs, Brian Park and Mike Bott. Park leads D.C. incubator Fishbowl Labs, has built three companies and is the former COO of Startup Grind, one of the largest entrepreneurial communities in the world. Bott is the former managing director of The Brandery, which was recognized as a top-20 accelerator by TechCrunch under his leadership.

The new accelerator has an impressive list of big names in tech as advisors, including Ray Ozzie, former chief software architect at Microsoft; Charlie Lee, creator of Litecoin; Michael Crow, Chairman…