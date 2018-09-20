Southwest Airlines to build $130M regional maintenance facility at BWI

Southwest Airlines Co. will break ground next year on a $130 million regional maintenance facility to service the hundreds of planes flying daily in and out of BWI/Marshall Airport. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Southwest…

Southwest Airlines Co. will break ground next year on a $130 million regional maintenance facility to service the hundreds of planes flying daily in and out of BWI/Marshall Airport.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly announced the project at an event marking the airline’s 25th year of operations at BWI and looking ahead to its future at the airport.

Construction on the three-bay, 130,000-square-foot hangar will begin in the airport’s northwest quadrant next year and is projected to be complete in 2021, Hogan said. The new facility is expected to create 450 new construction and maintenance jobs over the next three years.

Southwest (NYSE: LUV) will contribute $80 million toward the project and Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Aviation Administration will spend $50 million to build infrastructure improvements such as utility work and site preparation.

Kelly called the new facility, which will be the airline’s only maintenance hangar in the…