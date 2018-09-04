Sorenson, Nassetta at White House as U.S. travel leaders talk international visitation with Trump

Leaders of the U.S. travel sector, including Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. CEO Christopher Nassetta, met with President Donald Trump on Tuesday at the White House to discuss “travel’s essential…

Leaders of the U.S. travel sector, including Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. CEO Christopher Nassetta, met with President Donald Trump on Tuesday at the White House to discuss “travel’s essential contributions to the U.S. economy,” the U.S. Travel Association announced.

The association’s president, Roger Dow, described Trump in a statement as a “keen listener whenever you’re talking about growing the economy.” He said the president was “receptive to the idea that travel growth can be achieved without compromising security.”

“Our discussion with the president was simple: a strong flow of international business and leisure travelers into the U.S. reduces the trade deficit and creates an outsize number of American jobs,” Dow said in a statement. “There is a global international travel boom, and there is a huge opportunity to greatly expand upon the already strong economy.”

Sorenson, who heads up the world’s largest hotel…