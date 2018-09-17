Some CareFirst members poised to see first premium decreases in 20 years

Maryland individuals who purchase health insurance through the state’s five-year-old Affordable Care Act exchange are poised to see the first decrease in their premium costs in 2019. Following federal approval of a program that aims…

Following federal approval of a program that aims to stabilize the ACA-born insurance market, Kaiser Permanente and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield are seeking price decreases for their individual market plans. The drop follows four consecutive years of double-digit percentage hikes. Consumer advocacy groups present at a public hearing on Monday lauded insurance officials’ efforts around lowering prices, and said the decreases will be a welcome relief for residents who do not qualify for employer-based coverage and must purchase plans through the state’s exchange.

The effort was initiated by a piece of bipartisan legislation passed in the Maryland General Assembly earlier this year. Maryland will put hundreds of millions of dollars behind a reinsurance program, which will allow the state’s lone two carriers…