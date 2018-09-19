Sneak peek: Meet D.C.’s first Moxy, Marriott’s move for millennials

When it opens later this fall, the Moxy hotel at 11th and K streets NW will be the latest in the cadre of new, deliberately hip hotel brands arriving in the District in the coming…

When it opens later this fall, the Moxy hotel at 11th and K streets NW will be the latest in the cadre of new, deliberately hip hotel brands arriving in the District in the coming months and years.

One difference? Moxy comes from Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR), which hasn’t historically been on the cutting edge.

But Moxy, which launched in Milan and was originally envisioned as solely a European brand, aims to change all that. The D.C. hotel will be the ninth to open in the U.S.; others have already launched in New Orleans, Denver and New York’s Times Square.

At the D.C. property, owned by Douglas Development and recently emblazoned with a hot pink Moxy sign in script-y letters, there’s exposed concrete, industrial lighting, plans for a live-updating Instagram wall and local art inside.

There’s also a “living room” that serves local craft cocktails and coffee, garage doors that open up to the street to let the lobby spill out onto the sidewalk and two restaurants…