Skanska USA promotes from within for new head of building operations in the D.C. region

Skanska USA has promoted from within for its new D.C.-area general manager of building operations.

Dale Kopnitsky, who had served as Skanska’s vice president of preconstruction services since 2013, has been named the company’s executive vice president and general manager of the D.C. region for building operations.

“With more than 30 years of local experience, Dale knows the intricacies of this market and will draw on his many lasting relationships with the region’s leading clients and subcontractors,” Kerim Evin, regional executive officer for Skanska’s East Coast U.S. building operations, said in a release.

Kopnitsky has lived in the D.C. area since 1987.

In a related move, Skanska’s Tony Pereira has been promoted to executive director of preconstruction for the D.C. area. And Pamela Murray Johnson, an existing Skanska vice president, has been promoted to account manager.

