When Simone Wu was named to the executive team at Choice Hotels International Inc. in 2012, in a role that spanned the senior vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and external affairs titles, it was hardly her first time in a corner office.

Prior to landing at Choice, Wu had leadership stints at XO Communications, MCI Communications and AOL.

And yet, looking back, she says she wishes she had taken more career risks — those, she says, are what brought her most rewarding opportunities. Her decision, for instance, to go to law school was a risk. And then there was her transition from years of legal work, as an associate at Skadden Arps and MCI’s associate counsel, to direct business affairs for AOL.

Through all of those transitions, one thing has remained constant: Wu has remained a staunch advocate for women and diversity within the workplace.

Her work led her, in 2013, to be honored alongside Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., by the Asian American Legal Defense and Education…