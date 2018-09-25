Siemens federal arm appoints CEO

Siemens Government Technologies Inc. has appointed Tina Dolph its CEO effective Oct. 1 Dolph was most recently chief strategy officer at CRDF Global, headquartered in Arlington, and has held a wide range of roles in…

Siemens Government Technologies Inc. has appointed Tina Dolph its CEO effective Oct. 1

Dolph was most recently chief strategy officer at CRDF Global, headquartered in Arlington, and has held a wide range of roles in the government contracting industry over two decades. Her resume includes stints at Lockheed Martin Corp., PAE and ASRC Federal.

Arlington-based SGT is the federal arm of Siemens Corp., itself the U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, the German tech giant with $92 billion in fiscal 2017 revenue. Siemens Corp. posted revenue of $23.3 billion and employs approximately 50,000 in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Dolph began her career at Lockheed and while there she was instrumental in the company’s integration with and subsequent divestiture of PAE. She went on to be PAE’s executive vice president and COO.

Dolph has also held executive roles with Beltsville-based ASRC Federal and was executive vice president and general manager of Ashburn-based FCi Federal, acquired by Arlington-based…