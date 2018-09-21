Senate Dems call on Justice Department IG to investigate reversal on FBI HQ plan

A group of Senate Democrats has called on the Department of Justice’s inspector general to investigate what went on behind the scenes ahead of the FBI’s revised preference to remain in downtown D.C. instead of…

A group of Senate Democrats has called on the Department of Justice’s inspector general to investigate what went on behind the scenes ahead of the FBI’s revised preference to remain in downtown D.C. instead of shifting to a consolidated headquarters in the suburbs.

The request to Inspector General Michael Horowitz, in a letter dated Friday, picks up where a report by the inspector general’s office for the General Services Administration left off. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, led the call for Horowitz’s office to look into the extent to which President Donald Trump and other White House officials “were involved in the abrupt decision to reverse course on plans for the FBI consolidation project, and whether that involvement was appropriate.”

Co-signers to Carper’s letter were Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, Mark Warner, D-Va., Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

