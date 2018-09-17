Save our screens: Ballston mall owner needs zoning change to install outdoor LEDs

If buildings had bling, it would come in the form of high-def LED video screens. Sadly, the Ballston Quarter development is likely going to be a little less blingy than what developer Forest City imagined. But…

If buildings had bling, it would come in the form of high-def LED video screens. Sadly, the Ballston Quarter development is likely going to be a little less blingy than what developer Forest City imagined. But all is not lost, according to Forest City’s attorney.

The developer has run into trouble with its application to install two LED video screens above the main entrance to the mall, which is being converted to a hybrid indoor and open-air shopping, dining and entertainment center. Forest City had proposed placing the screens on the glass facade that faces a below-grade plaza and the steps leading down to it from Wilson Boulevard.

But the screens do not meet Arlington County zoning rules, and the county board is expected to accept the withdrawal of the application at a meeting Saturday.

The developer is still holding out hope it will be able to install the screens, however, said Forest City’s attorney, G. Evan Pritchard of Venable LLP. He plans to write to the county board to…