Saudi Arabia can’t seem to stop buying homes on Chain Bridge Road

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia must really like Chain Bridge Road.

The Saudi government now owns five adjacent properties on the grandiose corridor in McLean that is home to high-profile, pricey estates and bucolic views of the Potomac River, according to government assessment records.

Saudi Arabia, through its embassy or other government agencies, is listed as the owner of 640, 650, 660, 670 and 700 Chain Bridge Road. All of the properties are on the same side of the road across from Fort Marcy, occupying about a half-mile stretch.

The country bought two of the parcels decades ago, but three of the deals were made in recent months.

The kingdom paid $43 million on May 24 to purchase Steve Case’s Merrywood Estate at 700 Chain Bridge Road, making it the biggest residential property sale in the region’s history. The county valued the property, which was also the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, at just shy of $24 million.

Then on July 10, the embassy paid $17.8 million…