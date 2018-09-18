202
Home » Latest News » Ryder Cup, PGA Championship…

Ryder Cup, PGA Championship and more coming to Congressional Country Club

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 18, 2018 10:33 am 09/18/2018 10:33am
Share

Congressional Country Club in Bethesda is going to host some of golf’s biggest tournaments for years to come.

According to an agreement announced Tuesday, the PGA of America will bring eight tournaments to Congressional between 2022 and 2036. They include the Ryder Cup (2036), PGA Championship (2031), Women’s PGA Championship (2022, 2027), Senior PGA Championship (2025, 2033), PGA Professional Championship (2029) and the Junior PGA Championship (girls and boys 2024).

The country club’s famous Blue Course will undergo a full restoration starting in 2019 to prepare for the new run of tournaments.

“Congressional Country Club is proud to be partnering with the PGA of America and looks forward to creating future championship history,” Bev Lane, president of Congressional Country Club, said in a statement. “We are excited to bring major championship golf back to Congressional and to represent our country and the Nation’s Capital as the host of the 2036 Ryder Cup.”

For the…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500