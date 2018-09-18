Ryder Cup, PGA Championship and more coming to Congressional Country Club

Congressional Country Club in Bethesda is going to host some of golf’s biggest tournaments for years to come. According to an agreement announced Tuesday, the PGA of America will bring eight tournaments to Congressional between…

Congressional Country Club in Bethesda is going to host some of golf’s biggest tournaments for years to come.

According to an agreement announced Tuesday, the PGA of America will bring eight tournaments to Congressional between 2022 and 2036. They include the Ryder Cup (2036), PGA Championship (2031), Women’s PGA Championship (2022, 2027), Senior PGA Championship (2025, 2033), PGA Professional Championship (2029) and the Junior PGA Championship (girls and boys 2024).

The country club’s famous Blue Course will undergo a full restoration starting in 2019 to prepare for the new run of tournaments.

“Congressional Country Club is proud to be partnering with the PGA of America and looks forward to creating future championship history,” Bev Lane, president of Congressional Country Club, said in a statement. “We are excited to bring major championship golf back to Congressional and to represent our country and the Nation’s Capital as the host of the 2036 Ryder Cup.”

For the…