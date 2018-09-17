Ron Gula leads $3M investment in Arlington cyber firm

An Arlington cybersecurity startup has landed $3 million in initial financing, a seed round led by the funding arm of Tenable co-founder Ron Gula. In addition to Gula Tech Adventures, other investors in Scythe’s funding…

An Arlington cybersecurity startup has landed $3 million in initial financing, a seed round led by the funding arm of Tenable co-founder Ron Gula.

In addition to Gula Tech Adventures, other investors in Scythe’s funding round are Evolution Equity, Paladin Capital Group, Stony Lonesome Group and SaaS Ventures. Individual investors include Dave Cole, chief product officer at Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB).

As part of the investment, Gula has joined Scythe’s board of directors.

Gula stepped down as CEO of Columbia-based Tenable in 2016. The cyber firm went public in July, raising more than $250 million. Gula is Tenable’s largest individual shareholder, owning about 9.2 million shares of the company.

He runs Gula Tech Adventures with his wife, Cyndi. The venture capital firm is focused on the cyber space.

Other Gula Tech Adventures investments include Baltimore-based Bandura Systems and Automox in Colorado.

In a blog post on Scythe’s website, founder and CEO Bryson Bort said…