Rising Star: Serene Almomen

Being a young CEO hasn’t stopped Serene Almomen from growing her business in a big way. Under her leadership, Senseware — an integrated hardware, software and cloud data service based in Tysons — has raised more than $3.5 million in funding, tripling its annual sales in 2016 and 2017. The company, which won an Innovation Award from the WBJ in 2017, provides a universal sensor system for buildings that captures and reports temperature and other data in real-time without an in-person reading — helping those freezing offices become a thing of the past.

One thing you wish you’d known when you started this career? It is OK to carve out time for myself to relax and enjoy life. This will actually have a positive effect on the business rather than negative.

What moment in your career are you most proud of? Being able to start a company from my basement while caring for a newborn and growing it four times year-over-year despite the kid challenges.

