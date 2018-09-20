Rising Star: Natalie Madeira Cofield

As CEO of Walker’s Legacy, Natalie Madeira Cofield is working to grow a digital platform aimed at engaging and boosting women entrepreneurs of color. In addition to its online content, Cofield conducts live programming and…

As CEO of Walker’s Legacy, Natalie Madeira Cofield is working to grow a digital platform aimed at engaging and boosting women entrepreneurs of color. In addition to its online content, Cofield conducts live programming and lecture series in 10 cities across the U.S. Named after Madam C.J. Walker — an African-American entrepreneur known as the first self-made female in the U.S. — Walker’s Legacy was founded in 2009. In 2016, Cofield added a charity component, creating the Walker’s Legacy Foundation to complement the goals of the company.

What was your first job ever? Working at the front desk at an industrial manufacturing company in Rochester, New York

What’s a lesson from that job that you’re still using today? My mother was the most senior female executive at the organization, executive vice president. I learned about the challenges that women face as leaders in corporate America by watching her navigate the terrain like a boss.

One thing you wish you’d known when you…