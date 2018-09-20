Rising Star: Meghan Ogilvie

Since 2012, Meghan Ogilvie has helped lead Dog Tag Inc. as it works with service-disabled veterans, military spouses and caregivers through its fellowship program and Georgetown bakery. A former professional soccer player in Iceland, Ogilvie…

One thing you wish you’d known when you started this career? To celebrate the small victories every day

What moment in your career are you most proud of? Our first graduation (Nov. 19, 2014) or the opening of the bakery (Dec. 6, 2014)

What’s been your biggest challenge in being a young leader? I am the youngest of four in a Marine Corps family, but I always fought to play with my older siblings or be included. I’ve never been fazed by being the youngest, as I saw it as a great advantage to learn from my siblings’ experiences. My biggest challenge is that I’m still learning and I…