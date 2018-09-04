202
Reston’s Isaac Newton Square is the latest Wiehle-area redevelopment subject. And it’s a big one.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 4, 2018 12:19 pm 09/04/2018 12:19pm
A large assemblage just north of the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station is the subject of a new development application that would convert it from antiquated suburban office to a largely residential campus.

The Peter Lawrence Cos., in conjunction with MRP Realty, has applied with Fairfax County to redevelop roughly two-thirds of Isaac Newton Square, located on the north side of Sunset Hills Road and west of Wiehle Avenue, with 2.8 million square feet of new construction — 2.5 million square feet of which would be residential, or about 2,100 units.

Isaac Newton Square totals 49.2 acres. Peter Lawrence controls 66 percent of it, or 32.41 acres, which is currently developed with office and flex industrial buildings totaling 437,254 square feet, plus surface parking. The site is bounded by the Hidden Creek Country Club, the Washington & Old Dominion Trail, and a gas station and fire station.

Fairfax County’s comprehensive plan envisions Isaac Newton Square, in the future, as almost entirely…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
