202
Home » Latest News » Rebecca Linder

Rebecca Linder

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 20, 2018 7:00 pm 09/20/2018 07:00pm
Share

Before Rebecca Linder became founder and CEO of a multimillion-dollar global events agency with Fortune 100 clients, she had a very different career path in mind: She was going to be an actor.

“The acting career was a real goal in my mind,” Linder says. “I was going to go to a graduate program for theater and for acting after college.”

But Linder decided to defer graduate school for a year and travel. After she returned to the States, she moved to D.C. and took on several part-time jobs, including one in theater production at Arena Stage.

“I realized I was equally creative as I was practical,” she says. “The acting and constant auditioning … no way I could do this for a living. But I really loved the production side of things.”

Linder already had a background in food service, having taken a job as director of operations with D.C.’s Windows Catering Co. working with clients including the Smithsonian Institution. By age 26, Linder realized she enjoyed the events business…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500