Public paychecks: Who earns the biggest state salaries in Virginia? Check out our database.

The highest-paid Virginia state employee for 2018 has already stepped away from his job. Taylor Reveley, the 27th president of the College of William & Mary, was earning an annual salary of $758,490 this year…

The highest-paid Virginia state employee for 2018 has already stepped away from his job.

Taylor Reveley, the 27th president of the College of William & Mary, was earning an annual salary of $758,490 this year before leaving his post at the end of June. He was succeeded by Katharine Rowe, the college’s first-ever female president, who will earn an annual base salary of $500,000 and is eligible for bonuses of up to 15 percent.

Reveley earned a salary of $463,500 in 2017. He announced his plans to retire in April of that year.

Including Reveley, the largest salaries on Virginia’s payroll are being earned at the commonwealth’s public universities, according to data provided by Virginia’s Department of Human Resource Management and compiled by the Washington Business Journal.

Charles Phlegar, who became Virginia Tech’s first-ever vice president for advancement in 2015 and works as the university’s chief fundraiser, is earning the second-largest state salary at $661,700 —…